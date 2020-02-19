Tim Larson, age 60 of Madeline Island, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2020. He is survived by children, Heather, William (Travis Frank), Samantha; aunt, Ruth Carlson, and an extended family. He was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Ann; brother, Phil. Tim loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He had an adventurous, creative spirit that led him to live all over Minnesota and Wisconsin. Memorial service will be 3pm Saturday, February 29 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Timothy's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Timothy's Memorial Service begins.

