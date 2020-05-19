Thomas Willmer Mueller, age 74 of Spring Valley, WI, passed away peacefully at his home May 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Thomas was born December 16, 1945 in Stillwater, MN to Willmer “Bill” and Hazel (Thompson) Mueller. He graduated from Stillwater High School, with the Class of 1964. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army. In 1969, after his enlistment, Tom worked for Whirlpool Corporation for 15 years. On February 21, 1970, Tom was united in marriage to Joanne Elaine St. Ruth. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Talitha Joy and son, Thomas Eugene. Tom worked a year for the National Scenic Riverway. He then served 20 years with the Pierce County Highway Department, plowing and performing highway maintenance. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed the peacefulness of being in the woods hunting, on the water fishing, and taking in a breathtaking hike. He also had tremendous interest in agate hunting and collecting. He cherished his time with his family, and was especially fond of attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events. A devoted husband and wonderful father and grandfather, Thomas provided an abundant example of love for his family. Thomas will remain in the hearts of his loving wife of 50 years, Joanne; daughter, Talitha Joy (Milt) Moen of Strum, WI; son, Thomas Eugene (Rebecca) of Ellsworth, WI; grandchildren: David and Nathan Bemis, Bennett, Cody and Jordan Moen, Tyler, Tristen, and Logan Mueller; great-grandchildren, Owen and Piper Ruth; siblings: Roger (Darleen) Mueller of Stillwater, MN, Jim (Pat) Mueller of AZ, David Mueller of Spring Valley, WI, Keith (Bobbie) Mueller of Elmwood, WI, Kathy Mielke (Dennis) of Milltown, WI, and Lorie (Allen) Gosen of Hinckley, MN; many dear nieces, nephews, neighbors and close friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Mueller; sister, Karen Peterson; infant sister, Ruth Caroline Mueller; and his parents, Bill and Hazel Mueller. Private family services will take place, with military honors provided by the Kinne-Engelhart Post 204 American Legion of Ellsworth. Those wishing to send cards or condolences may send them directly to the family or to: The family of Thomas Mueller, O'Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 130 N. Grant St., Ellsworth, WI 54011. Cremation services have been entrusted to the O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth (715) 273-4421. www.oconnellbenedict.com
