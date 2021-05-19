Thomas V Rieser

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Rieser barn (12733 103rd St. North, Stillwater) from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. There will be music and bag lunches followed by a time of sharing. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to St. John’s HealthEast Cancer Center in Maplewood, Lakeview Homecare and Hospice in Stillwater, or Mayo Clinic Gastrointestinal Cancer Center in Rochester.

