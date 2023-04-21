Tom Ries passed away Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his home in Pine City at the age of 88. Thomas James Ries was born on November 9, 1934 to Charles and Delia (Grogen) Ries in Stillwater, Minnesota. He grew up in Stillwater and graduated in 1952 from the Stillwater High School. Tom was employed with Andersen Windows until his retirement in January 1991. After retirement, he moved to his lake home in Pine City. He and his wife also enjoyed wintering at their home in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Tom enjoyed golfing and spending time with friends and family.
Tom is survived by his wife Marge (Kukuska) Ries; children, Diana (Mitch) Binford and Scott (Sharon DeReu) Ries; grandchildren, Carly, Alex, Cole and Zac; great grandchildren, Briggs, Remmy and Hadley.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Delia Ries; brother John Ries; son Robert "Rob" Ries.
A celebration of life for Tom will be held on Friday, May 5 at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater from 5-7p.m.
