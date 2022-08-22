Thomas "Tom" John Bibeau, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by "his girls" on August 13, 2022.
He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 21, 1947 to Nazaire and Dolores (Croes) Bibeau. At a young age, moved to a farm just outside of New Richmond, Wisconsin. Graduated from New Richmond High School in 1965.
He served as Marine in the Vietnam War. Tom left the Marines and moved to Minnesota where he met and married Cathy, his beloved wife of 49.5 years. Tom married Catherine Angst on January 13, 1973 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church in Roseville, Minnesota. They had three daughters, Brenda, Breanna (one new son-in-law, Justin) and Lisa. He lived in Grant Township, before building a home in West Lakeland where he raised his family and lived his life. He became a life time truck driver for 40 years. At retirement, turned to collecting and selling scrap metal.
He loved being outdoors, tending to his gardens, lawn and various outdoor projects. He enjoyed grilling, attending a monthly breakfast with "the guys," reading books, watching nature and spending time with family. He loved to help anyone, anytime.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Nazaire "Ned" and Dolores; sister, Barb Saiko; brother, David Bibeau; brother-in-law, Bob Haupt; great nephew, Daren Bibeau; father-in-law, Lloyd Angst; mother-in-law, Mary Hurley.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Cathy; his daughters, Brenda, Breanna (Justin), and Lisa; beloved siblings, Rita (Owen), Bill (Nancy), Mary (Joe), Bernie (Frank); brother-in-law, Jack Saiko; sister-in-law, Beverly Bibeau; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and so many beloved friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Stillwater, Minnesota. Visitation will be held for one hour prior Mass at the Church. Luncheon to immediately follow Funeral Mass. Graveside service scheduled at 9:45 AM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
