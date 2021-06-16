Tom died peacefully on June 12, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Margaret Cole; and siblings, Jack (Liz) Cole, Margaret (Doug) Corn, and Bill (Karen) Cole. Tom is survived by his wife, Joanne Cole (Meyer); children, Jennifer Koenning, Melissa (Tim) Grape, and Christopher (Rebekah) Cole; grandchildren, Katie (fiance Andrew Hoglund), Tim and Anna Koenning, Matt and Joe Grape, Anna, Ryan, and Nathan Cole; and siblings, Don (Sally) Cole and Jean (Bob) Pharis. He was the best. Tom was known for his calm demeanor, patience, and belief in the dignity of each person. He treasured his family, and quietly lived his faith every day. A Stillwater School District Administrator for 28 years, Tom loved to talk to people, and enjoyed a good laugh. He is in Heaven now, working crossword puzzles, drinking coffee and eating pie with family and friends, and reminiscing about the old days. We will miss him forever. Visitation on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (Lake St. Croix Beach) on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation at church one hour prior. Luncheon to follow. Interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
