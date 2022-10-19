The Rev. Sandra Gray, age 87, died on October 13, 2022, of ovarian cancer in the presence of loving family.
Preceded in death by her son, Michael; former husband, John D. King; parents, Carl R Gray III and Dorothy Anne Winter Gray (Rogers); grandparents, Everett P. and Marion K. Winter; and Maj. Gen., Ret. Carl R. Gray Jr., and Gladys Beach Gray.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 39 years, Ronald H Weill; sisters, Barbara Vest of Rochester, MI and Suzanne Gray Johnson of Stillwater, MN; her children, Robin Gray King (Kim Austell), Leslie King Butorovich (George), and J. Owen Douglas King (Rachele); niece, Kristie and nephews, Bob, Kenn, Todd, and Brian; son-in law, Charles Chan; grandchildren, Oran Chan (Angie), Alexandra and Nicholas Butorovich, Jacob, Elsie, and William King, and Jada Austell; and great grandchildren, Enson and Aldous Chan.
Since Sandy was a teen, she felt called to become an ordained Presbyterian minister. She was told to pursue a career in non-ordained Christian Education instead. In 1984 she entered United Theological Seminary and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1992, fulfilling her calling and lifelong dream. This was a time in which she joined other women breaking down barriers for women called to and pursuing ordination. She served many small churches until she retired and continued as a Spiritual Director for many.
Sandy experienced an enduring deep connection to Mexico after visiting her mother who lived there for many years. The celebration of Día de Los Muertos holds special meaning for Sandy and connects to her deep belief in her sense of family born and chosen. She and her family have celebrated this for many years.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be Friday, October 28, 2022, 12 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration Of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Family will also receive friends following the service. Private interment Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to Lakeview Homecare and Hospice, 5803 Neal Avenue North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082
