Terry “Sluggo” L. Magle, age 75 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from complications of dementia at the Hammond Health Services in Hammond, Wisconsin. Terry was born on March 8, 1946 in Stillwater, Minnesota, the oldest of eleven children raised by Bob and Helen (LaValley) Bailey. He grew up in Stillwater and attended Stillwater High School before serving for three years in the U.S. Navy as a Boiler Technician on the USS Piedmont, during the Vietnam War. Upon his return to civilian life, Terry was united in marriage to Mary Kay Rawlings on June 13, 1969 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson, and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Amy Jo and Jeanette. He worked for Xcel Energy for 32 years as a Nuclear Welding Specialist. Terry loved spending time with his grandchildren, and teaching them about his passion for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed listening to country western music, playing cards, and collecting and fixing die cast replicas of automobiles, of which he had about 600 in his collection. He was fond of watching the Fox News Channel, and was a member of the American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Terry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Kay; daughters, Amy Jo (Lance) Hanson and Jeanette (Tim) Conlin; grandchildren, Brendan Munson, Samantha Wilcowski, Joseph Munson, Mya Jarrett, BaileyClaire Scott, Coyan Scott, Madison Conlin, T.J. (Joan) Conlin, and Tony Conlin; six great-grandchildren; nine siblings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother. A Memorial Service honoring Terry will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing required. Interment with military honors at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials and cards for his family may be sent to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016.
