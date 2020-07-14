Terri Lynn Schmidt, a former Forest Lake resident, passed away peacefully in her home in Tucson, AZ from pancreatic cancer surrounded by close family on April 18th, 2020. Terri was born in January of 1960 to Eugene and Dolores Dickinson in Richfield, MN. She is survived by her children Jim (Jenny) Heath and three grandchildren, Miranda 'Ellen' Schmidt, Emily Schmidt, her parents Eugene and Dolores Dickinson, and her siblings Paul (Paula) Dickinson and Gayle (Rich) Ressler. Terri's bubbly personality was contagious and enriching to those around her. Her caring nature and compassionate heart will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15th from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 East Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Due to the current pandemic we are asking attendees to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
