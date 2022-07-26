Tammie Jo Norris, age 54, of Stillwater, MN, passed away of July 20, 2022 at the Granite House in Stillwater.

She is survived by her parents, Tom and Marge Norris of Lakeland, MN; grandmother, Violet Scott of River Falls, WI; brother, Rick Norris of Hudson, WI; niece, McKayla Chapin of North St. Paul, MN; nephews, Tommy Norris and Jimmy Norris both of Hudson, WI; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.

