Tammie Jo Norris, age 54, of Stillwater, MN, passed away of July 20, 2022 at the Granite House in Stillwater.
She is survived by her parents, Tom and Marge Norris of Lakeland, MN; grandmother, Violet Scott of River Falls, WI; brother, Rick Norris of Hudson, WI; niece, McKayla Chapin of North St. Paul, MN; nephews, Tommy Norris and Jimmy Norris both of Hudson, WI; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Bridgette Chapin Norris; grandfathers, Raymond Scott and Russell Norris; grandmother, Betty Norris; aunt, Judy Knuth; uncles: Leon Scott, David Norris, and Tom Linehan; and cousin, Marc Schug.
Tammie was the light of our lives, she was such a precious soul showing love to all that were a part of her life.
After living with mom and dad for 51 years, Tammie was fortunate to move into a wonderful group home "The Granite House" where she received the utmost care and love from the amazing staff that spoiled her daily.
Prior to the Granite House, Tammie attended a day program at Opportunity Services, where she was also well taken care of by those who worked with her.
There are many others that have been a big part of Tammie's life and provided care along the way whom we are most grateful for as well.
The care that Tammie received from Regions Hospital towards her end of life was most comforting for us as we watched her health diminish. Dr. Cox from the Palliative team had our best interests at heart as did Dr. Mundy's team, along with the wonderful Nurses who continued to keep Tammie comfortable so she could return home to the Granite House.
We are blessed to have the family of caregivers that welcomed Tammie home during her final days allowing her to pass in peace during her transition to Heaven. For this we are beyond grateful. Thank you all for your prayers, thoughts and hugs!
Visitation will be held from 4-7p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, followed by a Memorial Service at 7p.m. at the funeral home.
