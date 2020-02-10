Susan Mikkelson of Stillwater passed away on February 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Evelyn Fredrickson; grandparents, Harry and Lydia Peterson. Survived by loving husband, Richard of over 58 years; son, Mark (Joan); daughter, Mary (Peter) Curoe; grandchildren, Sarah, James and Ben Curoe, Sophie Mikkelson; sister, Paula (Dave) Sydow and many nieces and nephews. Graduated from Stillwater High School and attended St. Olaf College where she met her loving husband. Susan was known for her loving heart; she loved her family, animals and all kinds of music. She was a fabulous cook and baker. A private family service was held. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society.
