Susan, age 82, of Stillwater, formerly of Stuart and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023.
Preceded in death by husband, Neil; sister, Marcia; parents, Art and Jeanette Scheunemann; father, Leo Reid.
She will be sadly missed by sons, Todd (Kathlene) Junker, Tim Junker, and Troy (Jennifer) Junker; grandchildren, Talia (Nathan) Carrier, Tonna (Benjamin) Hangge, Todd Jr. (Brittany) Junker, Adam Junker, Jennaya (Tate) Anderson, Rebecca (Max) Allen, Anne and Nicholas Junker; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Scheunemann; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of Susan's life will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Reception to follow services.
Memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society, St. Jude's or JDRF.
