Sue Galler, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at home surrounded by family, and into the arms of her Savior, on October 30, 2022.

She was born to John and Arlene Cromien in Galva, Illinois on April 26, 1962. She first met her husband, Greg, while attending Western Illinois University on August 25, 1982. After earning an M.S. degree, with High Honors, in psychology in 1984, she and Greg moved to the Twin Cities. Sue and Greg were married on August 16, 1986 at St. John's Catholic Church in Galva. They began their family with a daughter, Katie, in 1989, who was later joined by her brother, Mike, in 1993.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.