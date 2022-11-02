Sue Galler, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at home surrounded by family, and into the arms of her Savior, on October 30, 2022.
She was born to John and Arlene Cromien in Galva, Illinois on April 26, 1962. She first met her husband, Greg, while attending Western Illinois University on August 25, 1982. After earning an M.S. degree, with High Honors, in psychology in 1984, she and Greg moved to the Twin Cities. Sue and Greg were married on August 16, 1986 at St. John's Catholic Church in Galva. They began their family with a daughter, Katie, in 1989, who was later joined by her brother, Mike, in 1993.
Sue is survived by her devoted husband Greg, her daughter Katherine (and husband, D.J.) Yokom, son Michael Galler, her brothers Gary and Dennis Cromien, and numerous nieces and nephews - all of whom she held dear.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Sue was passionate about her faith in Jesus as her Savior and in helping others wherever she could. She served as an advisor to international students at St. Croix Lutheran Academy. She was loved for her devotion to the well-being of the hundreds of children from all over the world that she came to know and care for.
Sue was as beautiful inside as she was outside. She was a High School Homecoming Queen, Henry County Illinois Fair Queen, and Co-Captain of the Western Illinois University Wrangler Pom-Pon Squad. Her smile and laugh were infectious. She had the most beautiful eyes anyone had ever seen.
She was a gracious and virtuous wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. With God-given wisdom she taught and guided us. With laughter, compassion, and strength she made each day a celebration of living. Through good times and hardships she reminded us to look to God for strength.
She was love in motion - and with a sweet, gentle, dignified, and humble spirit, she was our close and trusted friend. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her. "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." -Proverbs 31:28
A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on November 4 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN, 55082. Funeral will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, 14940 62nd St. N, Stillwater, MN at 1:00 pm on November 5, 2022. Burial at Salem Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.