Sue Rosemary Ste. Marie

Sue, age 85, passed away peacefully from dementia on November 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Christine Schell, brother Robert Schell, sister Donna Linquist, and husband Dennis Ste. Marie.
She is survived by her sister Marcie Lantz; five children Dan (Patty) Ayers, Bradley Ayers, Steve (Amy) Ayers, Kim (Dan) Becker and George Ste. Marie; 11 grandchildren Amber, Alisha, Ashley, Dan, Brittney, Ben, Dominique, Joe, Mason, Luke and Holly; great grandchildren Carter and Charlotte and many other relatives and dear friends.
In addition to raising her children, she enjoyed her working years at Dr. Wallace Chiropractic Clinic and serving and socializing at the Stillwater Country Club. She loved family get-togethers, celebrating holidays and traveling to South Padre and anywhere where weather was warm in the winter.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Oak Park Senior Living facility and all the medical personnel that attended to Sue during her illness.
A private memorial-celebration of life is planned for later this year. Those desiring to honor Sue's life are encouraged to make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or Dementia Society Inc. May we beat this illness.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.