Steven James Atkins, age 71, of Hudson, WI, passed away on October 2, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater.
Steve was born on April 17, 1951 to parents Robert Donald and Phyllis Jeanette Atkins (Nelson). He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1969 and has many friends from those days that he kept in touch with throughout his life, and he treasured those friendships dearly.
A young, talented, and self-taught guitarist, Steve found special pleasure and camaraderie in sharing music and song throughout his teen years and well into adulthood. He shared his talents in gatherings of family and friends by contributing his loving and joyful voice to weddings and other celebrations.
His work years began at Braniff Airlines in the baggage department as he endeavored to become a pilot. Braniff brought him to live in Dallas, TX where the company then ceased its operations. He subsequently worked in sales at a children's furnishing store until he returned to Minnesota in the early 1980s. He continued his passion for flight and successfully learned to captain small aircrafts as he worked for Dominos in the 1980s and 1990s. In his spare time, he enjoyed umpiring softball. Later, being talented in anything electrical, he sported gaffs working as lineman for Comcast retiring there around 2006.
Throughout his life, Steve enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, studying meteorology, and tending the land. His career at Braniff allowed him much travel including trips to Mexico and Hawaii. Most recently, in 2017, he and his wife Sheri took flight to Mexico to visit a beloved classmate. Throughout the years, they also went on camping trips to Yellowstone and a trip around Lake Superior. He and Sheri purchased a hobby farm in Prescott, WI in 2000, a property he loved immeasurably. There, they thoroughly enjoyed entertaining which included an annual Fourth of July celebration with an extensive fireworks display that he, together with family and friends, coordinated.
A man of humor, Steve was a great joke teller. He could rattle them off one after another, and he never missed a punchline. You could also find him playing cribbage, cards or dice with anyone willing to spend some quality time. When alone, you would find him keeping his brain sharp completing Sudoku and word puzzles. In his younger years, you could also hear him singing and playing his guitar, another passion that he greatly enjoyed. This memorandum would not be complete without mentioning his favorite musicians: Joni Mitchel, James Taylor and Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary. He was deeply moved by the words these artists wrote and sang.
Steve was a very loving man. In conversation with him, you would be sure to hear his desire that mankind love one another and to cherish and protect the ties that create family and friendships. He enjoyed a rich family life with many relations on both his side and Sheri's. He greatly loved each of their six children, their spouses, and their families. He will remain in the hearts of these many, many family members and also his dear friends.
Steve had no regrets. He lived life the way he wanted, and he enjoyed life to the fullest.
Family includes his wife Sharolynne "Sheri"; children Gregory (Joyce), Cheryl (Mike), John (Robin), Debbie (Victor), Michael, Timothy (Candy); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings Laurie (Bill) Hilty, John Atkins (Stephanie Johnston), Leslie Atkins, and Sarah Atkins Hoggatt (late John Hoggatt) and 13 nieces and nephews and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Mark Robert and Kent Michael Atkins.
A Memorial Service for Steven will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with a visitation an hour and a half prior to the service at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Please join the family in a luncheon to follow the service. Memorials are preferred to the family.
