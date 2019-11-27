Stanley died peacefully, surrounded by family, November 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Stan graduated from Stillwater High School class of 1963. He also graduated from the University of Minnesota with his bachelor’s in geology. Stan was a proud Navy Vietnam War Veteran and a member of the VFW and American Legion. He worked at Andersen Windows until his retirement in 2000 and was a proud member of the Andersen Quarter Century Club. In his free time, he loved digging and collecting fossils over the last 40 years and taking annual trips to Wyoming. Stan also enjoyed hunting and being out in nature. Ultimately, he will best be remembered as a silent joker and prankster. His quiet, reserved and generous spirit will be deeply missed. Stan is preceded in death by his parents, George and Carolyn. He is survived by his siblings, David (Lori), Susan (Bob) Carlson, Timothy; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to his doctors, the staff at Lakeview and Regions Hospitals and his home health care providers for their dedicated and compassionate care. Memorial service Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard) with visitation from 12-2 p.m. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Stillwater on Monday.
