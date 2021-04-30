Shirley passed peacefully on April 25, 2021. Preceded in death by husbands, Ralph O. Nelson and William H. Powell; brother, Homer; son-in-law, Byron Torgerson. Survived by children, Randi Torgerson and David P. (Chris) Nelson; grandchildren, Laura, Lisa, Travis, and Sonja; great-grandchildren, Erika, Emily, Thomas, Trent, Elliott, and Leo; sister, Marilyn (James) Anderson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Marshall. Shirley enjoyed fishing, golf at the Stillwater Country Club, New York Times crossword puzzles and was known by all for her sense of humor. Private family service. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Simpson Housing or donor’s choice.
