Shirley Marion (Schlief) Tibbetts passed away on April 21, 2021 at the age of 92. Born and raised on the west side of St. Paul, where she attended Douglas Elementary and Humboldt High. On a summer outing to Legion Beach on the St. Croix River, she met a handsome man named Jim. They married and made their home in Stillwater, MN where together they raised 6 children. For 27 years, Shirley delivered the St. Paul Pioneer Press. After Jim had his stroke, Shirley joined him in the workforce, spending many happy years working at The Victorian, Kolliner's, Winona Knits, and St. Croix Drug where she made many lifelong friends. After falling in love with the Victorian house of her dreams, Shirley was determined to make that house her home for life. And she did! For over 61 years that very house was where she nurtured children, cats, plants and all those who happened to stop by. Her love for the Victorian homes in Stillwater, her own included, inspired Shirley to become one of the founding members of the Rivertown Restoration in Stillwater. Now reunited in heaven with husband, Jim; parents Charles and Helen Schlief; brothers, Dode and Ray; sisters, Margaret and Irene. She will be missed by her children, Matt (Liz), Jennifer Christian, Miles, Michael, Forrest (Linda), Jimmy (Amy); granddaughters, Emily, Madelyn; sisters, Dorothy Hansen, Helen (Dave) Ellenbecker; nieces and nephews; her special helper Jeannie and so many wonderful friends and neighbors. Shirley was a passionate animal lover so, as per her wishes, memorials preferred to the Humane Society, Home for Life or pet charity of your choice. To honor Shirley's request, there will be no services.
