Shirley Marie Kahl, age 82, of Oak Park Heights, MN, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Regions Hospital of St. Paul, MN. She was born November 11, 1937 to parents Walter and Edith Kahl in St. Paul, MN. Shirley graduated high school from Johnson High in St. Paul, MN in 1955; after which, she went on the start a family of her own. Shirley had five wonderful children, and treasured being able to stay at home with them and watch them grow up. Shirley’s greatest joy was being a mom and grandma, but she also had hobbies outside of the home. During the warmer months, she enjoyed playing softball; and when winter came, she could be found bowling at the local alley. Shirley was also never one to turn down a good game of cards or cribbage. She was very active with both the local VFW Auxiliary and Moose Lodge, helping to coordinate events. If you knew Shirley, you knew her to be a firecracker full of zest and a lust for life. Her free spirit and bright personality will be missed by family and friends alike. Shirley will remain in the hearts of her children, Lynn Jansen, Jeffrey Jansen, Brian Schwartz, Jeanne Schwartz, and Robert Schwartz; six grandchildren, Janine, Jessica, Kanesha, A’Shante, Ashley, and Matt; one great-grandchild, Peyton; sister, Mary Katharine Cowley; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edith. A Private Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at Family of Christ Church in St Joseph, WI (715-549-6140). Interment will take place at Union Cemetery of Maplewood, MN. Memorials are preferred to the Family of Christ Church. Any memorials may be mailed to O’Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Shirley Kahl Family, 520 11th St. S. Hudson, WI 54016. For additional information, please contact O’Connell Family Funeral Home via phone at 715-386-3725, or email at info@oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
