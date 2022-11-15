Shirley Marie Bixby, nee Josephson, age 91, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022.
Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Glenn; daughters, Barbara and Debbie; son-in-law, Dan Kinney; parents, Emil and Lydia (nee Kiesow) Josephson; siblings, Margie (Don) Cridlin and Maxine (LeRoy) Johannsen.
She is survived by children, Joanne, Donna Kinney, David (Clara) and Colleen (Ethan) Hueners; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by many family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 150 5th Street, Marine on St. Croix, MN on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your favorite charity or Christ Lutheran Church Marine on St. Croix.
A special thanks to Good Samaritan and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
