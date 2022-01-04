Shirley Harriet Renfrow passed away on December 22, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was born to William and Tina Lambrecht on February 12, 1930, in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, the third of three daughters. She attended Hastings High School. She married Joseph Renfrow in California in March, 1952, and they were married for 48 years. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Family was her whole world. She was loved by all.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; baby son, John and sister, Marion Sorg.
She is survived by her children: Joseph (Janet) Renfrow, Jr., Janet (Dan) Nicklay, Richard (Sigrun) Renfrow, and Donald (Judy) Renfrow; eight grandchildren: Jason (Bonnie) Renfrow, Elizabeth (Jordan) Stadheim, Amy (Sonny) Alvarez, Laura (Kevin) Lemke, William (Remney) Nicklay, Danielle (Levi) Sampson, Jon (Amy) Renfrow, Jessica (Tom) White; as well as 12 great grandchildren: Hunter, Bailey, Keagan, Rolan, Emma, Gregory, Grace, Ashlynn, Ellie, Vera, Barrett, and Teagan. She is also survived by her sister, Emily (Lyle) Biscoe and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service for Shirley to be held at 5:00pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Family and friends may visit one hour prior. Reception to follow service. Interment in the spring.
