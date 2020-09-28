Sherry Mae (Decker) Nelson

Sherry Nelson, age 77 of Stillwater, MN, passed away peacefully at Boutwells Landing Memory Care Center on September 24, 2020. She was a 1961 graduate of Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul. Survived by her beloved husband of 55 years Jerry; two sons Jim (Danielle) and Jeff (Christy); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all she touched. Private grave site interment.

