Sheila "Sheets" Rose Holmquist

Sheila "Sheets" Rose (Evans) Holmquist, 85, flew into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, clutching tightly to a small angel figurine that served as a constant reminder of the promise of heaven, where there is no more suffering or tears. She is now joined with the choir of angels, singing praises to God.

Sheila Evans was born in Pine City, Minnesota, on June 12, 1937, to Leonard and Virginia Evans. The family later moved to Stillwater, Minnesota, where they lived on a farm on the northwest corner of Highway 36 and Stillwater Boulevard.

