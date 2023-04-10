Sheila "Sheets" Rose Holmquist

Sheila "Sheets" Rose (Evans) Holmquist, 85, flew into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, clutching tightly to a small angel figurine that served as a constant reminder of the promise of heaven, where there is no more suffering or tears. She is now joined with the choir of angels, singing praises to God.
Sheila Evans was born in Pine City, Minnesota, on June 12, 1937, to Leonard and Virginia Evans. The family later moved to Stillwater, Minnesota, where they lived on a farm on the northwest corner of Highway 36 and Stillwater Boulevard.
As a child, she developed an incredible love for reading that continued throughout her life. She also shared a love of the water with her parents and siblings, especially the St. Croix River, along the shores of which the family would spend many summer days. The Evans clan was deeply involved with the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater, where Virginia played the organ and Sheila later sang in the choir.
She graduated from Stillwater High School, with designs on attending flight attendant school and traveling. But she met her future husband, Jon Holmquist, who swept Sheila off her feet with exotic pizza dinners and frequent bad jokes.
They were married at Sheila's home church on June 8, 1957, and thus began an epic, nomadic life together that saw them move dozens of times throughout the Midwest due to job changes and promotions. Among their many homes were Omaha, St. Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis and points in between.
While her most important job was raising her children and taking care of the home, Sheila later worked as an x-ray technician and medical office manager for several years. She also served as proofreader for the Osceola Sun newspaper in Wisconsin for a time.
When Sheila and Jon became empty nesters, they moved back to Stillwater and purchased Leonard and Virginia's home along the cliffs of the St. Croix River. They bought a large houseboat and joined the Stillwater Yacht Club, making many new friends and enjoying days-long trips along the beautiful waterway. They later lived at Sunnyside Condos before moving to the Palm Springs area — where they had previously vacationed frequently during the cold Minnesota winters — in 1999.
Throughout the family's many moves, Sheila stayed involved with her faith community, joining church choirs and women's groups at each stop. She loved spending time with family, and especially enjoyed a game of cards, board games and a swim in the pool. Sheila and Jon also enjoyed traveling together, including several cruises to exotic locales. In addition, she was a movie buff, frequently enjoying vintage films on the Turner Classic Movie channel and anticipating the Academy Awards broadcast each year. Sheila loved to talk politics, and always kept close attention to the news of the day.
Sheila will be remembered for her infectious "glass-half-full" attitude, as she tried to point out the blessings and bright spots in every situation. Even on the long driving family vacations, with the kids fighting in the back seat of the station wagon, Sheila basked in the beauty of God's creation while surrounded by loved ones.
In the closing days of her life on this earth, Sheila's malfunctioning television in a care facility was repaired in time for her to switch on TCM. Being broadcast that moment was "High Society," the first movie Sheila and Jon saw together while dating in 1956. As they watched the movie this time, they held hands while listening to "True Love," well known as "their song" during their 65+ years together.
Sheila is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Virginia Evans, infant son Mark, grandson Daniel Holmquist, grandson Luke Holmquist, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Phyllis and Phil Wheeler, and brother-in-law Mike Trudeau.
Those from her loving family left grieving are devoted daughter Julie Beth Holmquist of Palm Desert, California; sons Jeff and Julie Holmquist of Colorado Springs, Colorado and James and Lisa Holmquist of Las Vegas, Nevada; and grandchildren Mark Holmquist of St. Paul, Jon Holmquist of Las Vegas, Peter Holmquist of Las Vegas, Anna Holmquist of Chicago, Illinois, Ben Holmquist of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Masha Holmquist of Northfield, Minnesota. Also surviving are sisters Lynn and Tom Kearns of Donnellson, Iowa, Carol and James Slavik of Roseville, Minnesota, and Jackie Trudeau of Stillwater, Minnesota; brother Dick and Pat Evans of Shoreview, Minnesota; brother-in-law Charles and Diane Holmquist of Saratoga, California; along with many nieces and nephews and friends across the country.
There will be a celebration of life service in June in Stillwater.
