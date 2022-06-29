Sharon "Mickey," age 85, of Stillwater, passed away on June 25, 2022 peacefully at home.
Mickey was born on February 15, 1937 in Pekin, IL to parents H. R. and Evelyn McGarvey. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1959 with a degree in Chemistry and worked on the team at Knorr Foods that invented dried soup.
She married Leon J. Thurmes of Fairfax, MN on May 21, 1960. After a brief stay in La Grange, IL, they moved to Stillwater in 1962. They had three children, Linda J. Perkins (Dale) of Astoria, OR, David H. (Shelly) of Thornton, CO and Daniel L. (Ann Marie) of Stillwater.
In 1976, she started her real estate career for Grant Land Company which showcased her personality and professionalism. She was proud to wear the yellow Century 21 jacket and finished out her career at Realty World Pauly and Johnson helping countless people fulfill their dreams of purchasing a home.
In her spare time, she loved playing bridge and growing tomatoes. After retirement, she enjoyed relaxing with her dogs Mac and Mocha at her home overlooking the St. Croix River.
Many thanks to the caregivers who helped her over the past 9 years.
Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Leon, and survived by sisters, Diane Griffin (Bill) and Sue Kyle (Doug, deceased) of Pekin, IL along with grandchildren Cortney, Nicole, Tyler and Alexa.
Please join us for a gathering on Tuesday, July 26th from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center at 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard West, Stillwater.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.