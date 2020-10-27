Aiken, SC - Sandra LeClaire Heath passed peacefully at University Hospital on October 21, 2020 after complications from lung cancer. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Leslie; sons, Jeff and Tom (Kathy); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Aiken Women’s Heart Board, Children’s Place or The Aiken Council of Aging. The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.