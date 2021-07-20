Sandra June Prange was born November 1932 in Mankato, Minnesota to Arnold and Beryl Prange. She was the oldest of six kids: three brothers, Loren, twins Terry and Ted plus two sisters Phyllis and Trip. She graduated from Lake Crystal high school in 1950, then married William Blackley March 1953 in Lake Crystal. She graduated from Mankato State and became a grade school teacher, teaching 3rd and 4th grade most of her career. David was born February 1958 in Minneapolis. When Bill finished school, they moved to New York, where he worked for Texaco and Sandy taught at Fishkill elementary school. Paul was born September 1962 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Wanting to live closer to family, they moved back to Minnesota in 1967 and settled in Afton, Minnesota, where Bill worked for 3M and Sandy taught at Afton-Lakeland elementary school until their retirement. Bill passed away in 2013 after a short battle with lung cancer. Sandy moved into a retirement apartment until her health declined, finishing her time in a home in Apple Valley. She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, eight grandchildren, two sons, two brothers and two sisters. A celebration of Sandra’s life will be Saturday, July 31, 2021, 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior.
