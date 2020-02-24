Ruth passed away after a short battle with cancer on February 22, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Charles R.; daughter, Ruth; sister, Gladys Welsh; parents, Harold Nelson, Mildred (Butch) Zappa. Survived by sons, Chuckie H., Terry (Loren); grandchildren, Jesse, Kayla. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Private Family Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
Ruth "Ruthie" P. Ritzer
Age 81 of Stillwater, formerly of Hudson
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
