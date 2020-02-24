Ruth passed away after a short battle with cancer on February 22, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Charles R.; daughter, Ruth; sister, Gladys Welsh; parents, Harold Nelson, Mildred (Butch) Zappa. Survived by sons, Chuckie H., Terry (Loren); grandchildren, Jesse, Kayla. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Private Family Interment at Fairview Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Ritzer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.