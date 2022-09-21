Ruth, age 79, passed away peacefully at her life-long home in Afton surrounded by family on September 19, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Evelyn.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 57 years, Michael; her children Daniel (Nara), Brian, Elizabeth (Bret) Richter, Joanna (Randal) Patrin-King; grandchildren Tyler, Mitchell, Kagen, Kassidy Mae, Phoenix, Lukas Jay, Francheska Ruth; siblings Joanne Jung and Richard Kramer; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ruth was a gracious, self-sacrificing wife and mother. She was a kind and generous friend to all. When she wasn't winning at bingo or enjoying a sweet treat, she was playing the piano and singing for her family. Along with having a knack for the musical arts, Ruth had exceptionally beautiful penmanship and loved spending time with her husband in their garden. She was an avid reader and often shared her love of books with her children and grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater on Tuesday, October 4 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Caring for Cats in North St. Paul.
A special thanks to Lakeview Hospice for their loving care.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.