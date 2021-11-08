Ruth M. Guse

A life well-lived! At age 94, Ruth passed peacefully on November 3, 2021.
Born April 16, 1927 to Myrtle and Stillman Masterman, Ruth spent her early years working on the family farm. Her strong work ethic and commitment to helping others was the perfect match for a job at Maple Island Creamery, downtown Stillwater. It was there that she met Reiny, her husband of 56 years. Together, they raised three sons, Ronnie, Rick and Randy. She later joined Cub Foods where she enjoyed a long and successful career. Ruth's passions were clear...raising a family and helping others. As a life-long Stillwater resident, she spent years giving back to the community. Ruth was a long-time volunteer at St. Paul Lutheran Church and Lakeview Hospital. She was an avid quilter, recreational golfer and scratch baker.
Preceded in death by husband, Reinhold "Reiny" and son, Ronald.
Survived by sons, Rick (Brenda) and Randy (Peggy); grandson, Spencer (Lindsay); great-grandchildren, Sydney and Shea; sister-in-law, Vivian Guse; other family and friends.
Service Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 609 South 5th Street, Stillwater. Visitation Monday, November 8, 2021, 5:00-7:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment Rutherford Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Lakeview Hospice.
