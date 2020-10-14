Ruth Bean, born on February 17, 1931 in Bloomington Illinois the youngest of two children born to Howard and Luella Hempy. Ruth worked for Northwest Airlines as a stewardess until she met her husband William who was a pilot for Northwest. She married William P. Bean September 27th, 1958. They lived in Minneapolis until 1970, then moved to Stillwater where they raised their two children. Ruth enjoyed boating on the St. Croix river, entraining, volunteering at Christ Lutheran in Marine, traveling, and attending her children’s many sporting events. Ruth regularly spent time at their condo in Florida and in 1983 permanently moved to Florida and cared for her husband until his passing in December 1987. Ruth and her daughter have continued to live in Florida until her passing. Ruth was an avid sports fan spending most Sundays at Varsity Club watching the Minnesota Vikings and was a season ticket holder for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ruth had a passion for traveling by plane and by cruise ship. She typically spent at least three weeks of the year on a Holland America cruise ship traveling the Caribbean, Alaska, Mediterranean, and Europe. Ruth enjoyed being active and was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed living with and spending time with her daughter, having her granddaughter and great grandchildren visit, going to theme parks, beaches, kayaking, reading and laughing. Ruth was preceded in death by husband, William P.; son, William H.; great-grandson, Brandon Elness; sister, Marge Anderson. Ruth is survived by daughter, Ruth A. “RJ” Bean; granddaughter, Tiffany Elness (Chris); great-grandchildren, Brooke, Abigail, Gavin, and Elodie. Service Wednesday, October 21, 2 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration Of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. Service will be livestreamed at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Ruth-Bean. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.