Ruth passed peacefully in hospice care at her residence with her son Dan by her side on May 1, 2023.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Kelly and daughter Kelly Ann Fayerweather; mother Nellie Barnholdt (nee Ronhovde); sisters Ella O'Connell and Helen Moen; brothers Fred and Don; best friend Pat Johnson; best friends and world travel partners Jim and Gloria Joyce.
Ruth is survived by sons, John (Tracy), Dan (Patrice) and Michael; grandchildren, Ben (Alison), Calvin (Caitlyn), David Parrella, Jim (Nisha Malhotra) MacDonald, Seth (Jill) James, Kayla (Taylor) Fayerweather, Dillon (Tori) Fayerweather; great grandchildren, Paige, Calvin, Raj and Avi; son-in-law Dale Fayerweather; many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was born in Stillwater on September 30, 1926 and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1944. Ruth lived in Lake Elmo for 60 plus years and was well known for hosting numerous pool parties, especially the annual 4th of July bocce ball and pool party. Ruth was an avid golfer and Honorary Member of Stillwater Country Club.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Midwest and the staff at The Lodge for the care they provided for 'sweet' Ruthie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Church of St. Charles, 409 N. 3rd St., Bayport, MN 55003. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport. Memorials may be made to the Jon Francis Foundation, Hospice of the Midwest and the Partnership Plan.
