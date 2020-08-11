Ruth Anne E. Junker (nee Olson)

Of Stillwater, MN Ruth Anne was born on July 19, 1939 in Baldwin, WI and passed away on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Douglas and his children, Jenna and Nathan; daughter, Debra and her children, Ashley and Rachel; and daughter, Denise. Private funeral service was celebrated. Memorials preferred to New Perspective Senior Living, Mahtomedi, MN, or to Alzheimer’s Association.

