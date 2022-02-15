Roy Erhorn Jr., 97, affectionately referred to as "Bum or Bummer" died Friday, February 11, 2022, at Ecumen Prairie Hill Assisted Living in St. Peter.
Roy was born to Roy and Florence (Law) Erhorn on March 3, 1924, in Oak Park Heights (Stillwater, MN). He lived most of his life in the Stillwater/Bayport area, moving to St. Peter to attend Gustavus Adolphus College after serving in the Marine Corps as a military gunner during WWII (Midway). He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1942, college in 1951, was employed by Minnegasco for 30 years, retiring in 1982. Bum also played centerfield baseball for the St. Peter town team- "he was one heck of a ball player." Roy was a life member of the American Legion and VFW. Roy married Mary Lou Conroy in 1948- later divorced.
Roy is survived by four daughters: RoseMarie "Tootsie" Sulander of Gainesville, FL, Elizabeth Ann "Woody" (Chuck) Zieman of St. Peter, Patricia Margaret "Patsy" (Mike) Rambo of Naples, FL and Kim Louise (Dean) Kleist of Naples, FL.
Roy also is survived by grandchildren: Greg Leissa Sulander of FL, Christine Sulander-Smith (Shanan) of FL, Kelly Beaumaster of MN, Annee (Don) Bennett of FL, Josie Brown of CA, Andy Redning of St. Peter, Adam Rambo of FL, Eric Rambo of FL, Matt Rambo of FL, Mitch (JoAnne) Kleist of FL and JoAnne (Paul) Newman of MN.
In addition to grandchildren, Roy is survived by great-grandchildren: Gregory, Sara, Ryan Sulander, JD and Emilee Smith, Kelsey, Lyndsey, Zachary, Jackson, Rylee, Mason Beaumaster, Hudson Redning, Quinton Brown, Amelia Rambo, Addison Rambo, Nyah Martin, Savannah and Abigail Rambo, Paige and Breck Newman, Benjamin Kleist. Great-great grandchildren are Dominic Lopez and Isabelle Cox- they were the beginning of the 5th generation.
Also survived by Roy Erhorn are cousins Bev Kramer (Stillwater) and Miriam Ness (Shoreview), Bruce Law (Stillwater), Jim Law (Linda) (Stillwater), Brudie (Arlan)Rud (WI), Vicki Hanson-Richards (John) (NY) and many nieces/ nephews and great nieces/ nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN.
Written in the local newspaper (Gazette? Author unknown) in September, 1942:
"Roy Erhorn...Ah, here's a man that is a man. He's my basketball hero, my football hero, my baseball hero. Not only an athlete he is the president of the Senior high school elected by a solid majority. Bum, as everyone affectionately calls him, is tall and blonde with a very impish design to get into trouble. His grand personality helped him out of many scraps, though. He's one all around lad that will never be forgotten."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.