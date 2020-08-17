Rory Jon Artig

Rory Artig, age 63, of Stillwater abeloved husband, father, brother and friend to scores of people who were impacted by his noteworthy life. Rory died in a tragic e-bike accident on the Gateway Trail near Stillwater, Minnesota. A graduate of Mahtomedi High School, he went on to obtain a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Montana State University. He started his career in Renewable Energy first at the Minnesota Department of Public Service and later with his own Wind Management LLC. He was an adventurer, explorer, traveler, inventor, firework maker, popover baker, hiker, kayaker, sailor, telemark skier, architect, train hopper, mountain climber, back country camper and self-taught cosmologist. Rory could invent anything, build anything, and fix anything. He will be remembered for his sense of adventure, his many stories and his kind nature. He died as he lived--having fun with friends and family. Preceded in death by his parents James L. Artig and Catherine McNally Artig. Survived by wife, Mary (Paulus) Artig, daughter Rachel and siblings Kit Artig, James L. Artig Jr. (Jeanne), Gretchen Artig-Swomley (Brad), and Chris Artig (Gail), brother-in-law John Paulus (Mary Jo) and mother-in-law Velma Wesenberg (Donald). His admired nieces and nephews are James Artig, John Artig, Joanna Artig, Jeanna Artig, Abigail Artig, Jennifer Peacock (Matt), and Jolene Paulus. Celebration of life with social distancing and masks at Rory’s sister Gretchen’s residence 1430 Goose Lake Road, Gem Lake MN 55110 Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation Service 651-228-1006
