Ronald Edward Johnson, 83, was born July 16, 1938, in Stillwater, Minn., and died in his beloved hometown on June 15, 2022.
Ron is as lifelong Stillwater as it is possible to be. He was born at Lakeview hospital, grew up on Myrtle Street, graduated from Stillwater High School in 1956, and lived here most of his life. Along the way, he served the community and his country in countless ways. He stocked shelves at the local hardware store as a boy, sailed on the USS Robinson with the Navy as a young man, proudly protected his community as a Stillwater police officer, faithfully served his church, and held every position possible at Rutherford Cemetery for over 65 years.
Ron is survived by children Steve Miller (Theresa Greenfield), Julie LeMoine (Jim), Kevin Miller (Jennifer), Mark Johnson (Lisa); grandchildren Tanya VanDenMeerendonk (Nik), Nick Wirtjes, Phil Wirtjes, Dane Miller, Emalee Miller, Shelby Miller, Amy Stein (Levi), Julia Miller, Dustin Johnson (Tammy), Brittany Landowski (Mark); great-grandchildren Jackson, Jordynn, Braeden, Emmerson, Easton, and Mira; and numerous friends. Proceeding Ron in death was Joan, his wife of 48 years, his brother Red Johnson, and his parents, Verna and Herman Johnson.
All remembrances of Ron's life will be held on Tuesday, July 12, at Christ Lutheran Church, 11194 36th St. N., Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., services from 11 a.m. to noon with lunch to follow. The family will hold a private interment later in the day.
Over more than 65 years, Ron served Rutherford Cemetry as a "lawn mower, site digger, president, treasurer, salesperson, relationship-builder, educator, consoler, representative, and pragmatist" as a young heir to the heritage of service for Rutherford that his parents had instilled.
