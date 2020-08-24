Ronald Leland Jorgensen died peacefully on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, two days short of his 90th birthday (born July 27, 1930) while at the White Pine Advanced Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cottage Grove, MN. Ron was the youngest of six children, born and raised on the family farm NE of Yankton, SD. He did service for the US Army from 1952 to 1954. Ron was first married to Kathryn Alice Johnson on Dec. 31, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. They had three children. He earned a B.A. degree at Concordia College (Moorhead, MN 1958), his M.A. at the University of South Dakota (Vermillion, SD 1959) and a Ph.D. at Purdue University (W. Lafayette, IN 1964). He was a professor of psychology at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD while raising his family until Ron and Kay divorced in 1975. Ron did one year of Post Doctoral work at UC San Francisco Medical School in 1977-78. After moving to Edina, MN, he spent the remainder of his career serving as Chief Court Psychologist for Hennepin County. Ron married Donna Claire Gillett (McKee) on Jan. 5, 1991 and they lived happily until her passing in April, 2017. Ron and Donna were long-time residents of Stillwater, MN and the surrounding St. Croix/Mississippi River Valley area after retirement. He was a single engine pilot, a HAM radio operator and an excellent woodworker. Ron loved his many dogs over the years and enjoyed cooking, traveling, yard maintenance, fishing and visiting hardware stores. Ron also liked fiddling with electronics and repairing anything mechanical - he was always working on “a project” and offering a helping hand to others. His passion later in life, was working on genealogy and tracing the family tree of everyone he was connected to. At one time, he made a trip to Denmark to look for relatives and family history. He is survived by his three children Andrea Jorgensen, Joel Jorgensen and Erik Jorgensen (Melissa Shamblott) and four stepchildren Laura (Joel) Jensen, Stuart (Lorena Lamont-Gillett) Gillett, Andrew (Karen) Gillett, Matthew (Christine Brandt) Gillett, along with six step-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife Donna Jorgensen and all five siblings (Gladys, Harold, Alvie, Agnes and Carol) and his parents James and Anna (Nelson) Jorgensen. Thank you to the staff at White Pine Advanced Assisted Living and Memory Care and Olive Grove Hospice for all the love, care and support they provided to “Dr. Ron.” Memorial Services are pending due to the current health crisis. Any donations or memorials can be directed to the White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Maple St., Mahtomedi, MN.
