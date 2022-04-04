Ron Baribeau of Birchwood, WI, formerly of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 31, 2022 after a valiant fight with multiple health issues. He lived 79 wonderful years.
Ron lived life with positivity, love for family and friends and enjoyment of traveling-traveling all over the United States sometimes by car, camper, motorhome or motorcycle. Everyone loved Ron and benefitted from his humor, gift of gab, and his friendly nature to all people that entered his life. His kind soul made our world a better place.
Ron lived the first half of his life in the Bayport and Stillwater, MN area. After graduation, Ron and his brother Russ opened their business called Small Engine Specialties (SES). They designed and built racing engines for a variety of snowmobile and car racing teams. Ron also enjoyed snowmobiling and snowmobile racing. Ron and his brother Russ invented and patented a fuel injection system that was installed on regular car engines and racing engines they designed.
In 1985, Ron and his wife Bev decided to begin a new adventure. They purchased a resort in Birchwood, WI. The resort was renamed Birch Lakes Resort and Campground. Ron enjoyed working around the property and visiting all his guests. Now in the 37th year with the resort - Pete, Niki and family will continue the tradition.
Ron will remain in the hearts of his loving wife and best friend, Bev Baribeau (56 years of marriage); son Pete and wife, Niki; beloved grandchildren, Dillon, Payton and Afton; grand doggies, Snickers and Bella; brother, Russ (Marcia) of Stillwater, MN; sister-in-law, Robbie Baribeau of Stillwater, MN; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Ray Baribeau and Ruth Baribeau Geiger; siblings, Patricia (Louie) Wilmer, Ginny (Herb) Warburton, Mike Baribeau; in-laws, Rose and Lawrence Palmer; brother-in-law, Larry (Sharon) Palmer; a niece, Renee Baribeau Kusilek; his special canine friends, Mitsy, Mickey, Max and Joey; granddog, Itsy.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ron's life will be two-fold.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10AM-1PM at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from Noon-4PM at Birch Lakes Resort and Campground in Birchwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to Birchwood Four Corners Emergency Services District (BFCESD).
