Age 77 of Stillwater, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021at his home. USMC Vietnam Combat Veteran. Roger dedicated 40+ years in law enforcement, primarily as a Washington County Deputy Sheriff. He was a member of the Blue Knights, American Legion, and the VFW. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Palmgren); children, Dennis, Anna (Jeff) Gilmore, Krista, and Daniel (Tiffany); grandchildren, Sean, Patrick, Thomas, Wyatt, Ella, and Grace; siblings, Karen (Jeff) Anderson, Patti Carroll, and Charles; brothers-in-law, William Palmgren, and Robert (Lynette) Palmgren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Dennis and Donna; sister, Kathryn Wolff; sisters-in-law, Jan Palmgren, and Connie Gleason; and brother-in-law, Donald Palmgren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. There will be no public visitation. Guests may arrive to church at 10:45 a.m. to be seated for the Mass. Masks and social distancing required. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Churches of St. Michael and St. Mary - Stillwater, MN Facebook page. Private burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors.
