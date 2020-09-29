Robin Lynn Haberman, age 63 of Stillwater MN passed away September 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Robin was born on December 26, 1956 to Marvin and Shelby (Punzel) Haberman in Fort Atkinson, WI. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, WI in 1976. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. On November 3, 1984 he married Julie Brower. They enjoyed going to Wisconsin Badger football games. Robin was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Robin is preceded in death by his wife, Julie; sister, Penny Hack; and mother, Shelby Haberman. Survived by father, Marvin Haberman, and seven siblings of which he was the oldest: Mark (Nancy) Haberman, Debbie (Keith) Zielsdorf, Lisa (Jason) Lewis, Tim (Rachelle) Haberman, Michele Haberman, Traci Haberman and Ryan Haberman; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration of Life Sunday, October 4 at the Somerset American Legion, Somerset WI from 12-4.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.