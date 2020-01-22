Bob passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2020 at his home in Bayport. He was preceded in death ten months ago by his wife of 70 years, Esther; parents, William and Alma; siblings, Marian Zoller and William Mordick. He is survived by his children, Barbara (William) Rasmussen, John Mordick, David (Maureen) Mordick; special nephew, Gary Horrisberger and his daughter, Heather (Daris) Lawrenz; sister, Dorothy Dennis; grandchildren, Kärn (Michael) Winberg, Phoenix Mordick; great-grandson, Liam Winberg; many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Stillwater High School and serving in the United States Navy, Bob worked at Connelly Shoe Company and Harmon Glass. He was a lifelong member at St. Lucas Community Church, held season tickets for Gopher football, and was Scoutmaster of Troop 162 of Lake Elmo Scouts, and later served on Indianhead Council. He was an active member of Lake Elmo VFW and volunteered with Minnesota Armed Forces Service Center. Bob also enjoyed traveling with Esther, cribbage, playing cards, bowling, and even working with stained glass. Bob loved being outside: especially fishing, also hunting, gardening and camping. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at ST. LUCAS COMMUNITY CHURCH, 1195 Manning Ave N., Lake Elmo, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to St. Lucas Community Church.
