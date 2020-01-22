Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.