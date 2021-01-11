Robert C. Carlson

Robert Clarence Carlson, age 80, passed away at his home in Frederic, WI on January 4, 2021, with family members in attendance. Bob was born in Stillwater, MN in the spring of 1940 to Theodore and Loretta (Hughes) Carlson. Following graduation from Stillwater High School, Bob proudly served his country in the US Navy where he was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Wasp as a flight navigator. He was in uniform during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Bob returned to the Stillwater area, eventually residing in Bayport, where he was employed at Andersen Corporation for 38 years. As an early pioneer in the IT Department, he was among the company’s first computer programmers where he quickly rose to department supervisor where he became the first in company history to achieve APICS Certification in supply chain management. After his retirement, Bob relocated to Frederic, WI. He was an active member of the American Legion organization. He is a past commander of the Bayport, MN post as well as a past Adjutant of the Indian Creek, WI post. In his capacity as a Legion representative, he enthusiastically managed the American Legion summer baseball teams in both Stillwater, MN and Frederic, WI. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, accomplished marksman, hunter, and fisherman. His four-man shooting team from Hudson (WI) Rod & Gun Club won the National Small-Bore Championship in 1968, a tremendous feat for a civilian team. He enjoyed adventures across North America visiting countless woods, waters, fields, and mountains in pursuit of game while in constant companionship of close friends and a trusty dog. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary (Tennant) and stepfather Roland Weissenborn. He is survived by his wife Susan; sisters Helen (Strong) and Loretta (Tryke); children Timothy, James, Britni, Ryan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Bob may be most remembered for the genuine respect he showed to all, his seemingly endless patience, his extraordinary kindness and his dedication to community and friends. Bob enjoyed meeting new people. If he ever found anyone that fell on trying times his generosity is legendary. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to any charitable organization which supports our service men and women. There will be two celebrations of Bob’s life and friendships: January 30th at Indian Creek American Legion from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (565 340th Ave., Frederic, WI) February 6th at Bayport American Legion from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (103 3rd St. N, Bayport, MN) Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.