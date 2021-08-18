Robert (Bobby, Bubba, Bob) Kelly Lorentzen much loved husband, father, son, brother, and friend passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 11, 2021. Preceded in death by brother; Daniel Bruce Lorentzen, Survived by wife, Rachel (Flaherty) Lorentzen; son, Robert (Robbie) Lorentzen Jr.; parents, Robert & Hope Lorentzen; sister, Cyndy Severson (Cory Halverson); in-laws, Pat, Sandy & Jay Flaherty; nephew, Jesse; and niece, Mary. He will be missed by Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends. He will be remembered as an avid fisherman and fish tale teller. He would tell you where he fished, how deep to fish, but not always what bait he would use. He was happiest at Rush Lake on the pontoon. For many years Bob worked for the school bus companies that transported the students of the Stillwater School district. He enjoyed his job as a bus monitor for the special needs students. (Yes, the short bus.) Bobby had many hobbies. Before he was married, he had a short career as a dirt track racer in the Bomber class at Cedar Lake Speedway - 1 ½ seasons and one night his car did end up on its roof. Bob played and coached softball. He also participated in hockey and football for many years. Bob was a league bowler at Stillwater Bowl and Woody’s in Bayport. Bob and his wife also learned how to curl (somewhat) with a little help from family. Bob was born in St. Paul in 1967. His family moved to Stillwater in 1970. He graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 1986, married Rachel in 1989 and they have one son, Robbie. Over the course of his life, he touched the lives of many. He always had a smile on his face and had kind words for everyone. Bobs wishes were to not have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Arrangements by Simonet Funeral Home in Stillwater, MN.
