Born June 2, 1923 in St. Paul, MN and passed away February 25, 2021 in his sleep surrounded by family at his home in Stillwater. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years Shirley (née Randall) and his youngest son, Randy. Bob is survived by oldest son Bruce (Maryanne) of Lake Worth, FL and daughter Barbara Kruse (Merlyn) of Stillwater, MN as well as eight grandchildren, David, Dana, Danielle, Jennifer, Erika, Jessica, Heath, Ross and 10 great-grandchildren who adoringly called him “Great.” Bob was a decorated World War II veteran and proud member of the 517th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Headquarters Company Mortar Platoon, parachuting into Southern France on August 15, 1944. As part of Operation Dragoon, he helped liberate and drive the enemy out of southern France. After 100 days on the front lines, Bob caught malaria and was soon shipped home to begin his civilian life. He received a Purple Heart and years later was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal for his service, France’s highest military award. Bob returned to southern France with his son Bruce 72 years later which was one of the highlights of his life. After driving a bus for the Twin City Transit for 27 years, he and Shirley owned and operated the Tom Tom Resort in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin until their retirement. Bob was an avid fisherman and guide. He loved playing cards and other gaming challenges and truly enjoyed his numerous hobbies. He will be greatly missed. We would like to thank family, friends, and the VA and hospice nurses and aids who helped make his final jump as safe and painless as was possible. In his memory, contributions may be made to American Legion, Ellis F. Hagler, Post #278, P.O. Box 313, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin 54810.
