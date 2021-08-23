(1931 - 2021) Robert “Bob” R. Farrar Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on August 17, 2021, in his home located in San José, Costa Rica. Bob was the son of Robert R. Farrar Sr. and Esther Farrar and was born on August 15, 1931 in White Bear Lake, MN. During his time at the University of Minnesota pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture, Bob met Marilyn Joy Rustad and they were married June 13, 1952. Bob served as a pilot in the US Army during the Korean War and retired in 1957. Upon returning home, he lived with Marilyn and their three daughters in White Bear Lake and went into business with his father, operating Wisota Cheese until 1980. From 1981 to 1996, Bob specialized in St. Croix riverfront property real estate sales. After Marilyn’s passing in 1996, Bob retired to San José, Costa Rica. There he met his second wife, Teresita Aguilar, and they were married in 1999. Bob was an avid storyteller, boater, and fisherman, spending summers with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed Lions Club, tennis, golf, church choir, travel, stamp collecting, agate finding, butterfly collecting, carpentry, fine wines and cheeses, and antiquing. Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn, and first daughter, Stacy Murphy, and is survived by his sister, Beth Holmdahl, grandchildren Colin Murphy and Chris Murphy, his second daughter, Kelly Forsblom with grandchildren Rachel Witham, Joe Forsblom, and Rose Forsblom as well as well great granddaughter Summer Forsblom, his third daughter Holly Farrar with grandchild Brendan Carson, his second wife, Teresita with his fourth daughter Paula Farrar and grandson Baby Alvarez as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services were held for Bob on August 18, 2021, and his family will be holding a Memorial Service in 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a charitable gift to Ascension Episcopal Church located in Stillwater, MN, or Pet Project Rescue (petprojectrescue.com).
