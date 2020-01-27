On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Bob Erickson, age 77, died unexpectedly of a massive heart attack at home in Stillwater. Biwabik, MN was his birthplace and home until he attended the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where he earned his Masters Degree in Education. For 35 years he was a dedicated teacher of math and computer science at John Glenn Junior High and Tartan High School. Bob and his wife Sally were a happily married team since 1968 and raised two wonderful children. Together they owned Valley Tours and traveled throughout the world with their fellow travelers and friends. Family was his top priority and he cherished times together. Bob was an outdoorsman, found peace in nature and was also an avid sports fan. The Minnesota Gophers and the Vikings were his favorites. He left his family a legacy of strong values, love and respect. Bob was the best husband, Dad and Bapa and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Lillian and Philip Erickson, sister Phyllis (Robert) Nesbitt and infant grandson Andrew. Bob will be greatly missed by his wife Sally, daughter Amy (Lance) Juffer, son Stephen (Anne) Erickson, grandchildren Annika and Miles, sister Marianne (Ronald) Hultman and many much loved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bradshaw’s, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for cancer research at the Hormel Institute in Austin, MN or to the donor’s choice.
Robert "Bob" P. Erickson
