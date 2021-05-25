Bob passed away peacefully May 20, 2021. He was born in Bayport on November 9, 1928. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Irene; first wife, Marilyn; son, Rob; daughter-in-law, Barb; brothers, Lloyd “Bud” and Gordon; and sister, Doris Schwartz. Survived by wife, Virginia; daughters, Nancy Daniels and Sharon (Bob) Carlson; grandchildren, Maia (Nathan) Williams, Ashley Carlson, and Matt (Aliya) Carlson; great-grandchildren, Indira, Bodhi and Viveka Williams. Also survived by Virginia’s five children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Bob was a high school athlete, he served in the United States Marine Corps, and was a member of the Bayport American Legion #491. In his retirement years, Bob enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his family. Graveside service Friday, May 28, 2021, 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater. Memorials are preferred to Lakeview Hospice.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.