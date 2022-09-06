Bob, age 55 of Stillwater passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

A champion in both golfing and bowling, he will be remembered for his athletic abilities along with his quick wit. Bob was a private person but the first to offer a helping hand to all those around him, especially the people that brought the most joy to his life - his family and friends. His loved ones are lucky to have received the gift of his last known words, spoken to his best friend Glenn the morning he passed, "I am living my best life, this is the summer of Bob."

