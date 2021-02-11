Robert "Bob" Joseph Beltrame

Robert Joseph Beltrame, 72, Afton, Minnesota, passed away December 20, 2020 after a long battle with kidney cancer. He was raised in Indianapolis and received a B.S. in Geology from Ball State University, an M.S. in Geology from the University of Cincinnati and successfully completed his course work and written exam for his Ph. D in Geochemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1975. He started his professional career with the Minnesota Geological Survey before joining Exxon to search for oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico. He returned to Minnesota in the late 80’s, heading the St. Paul office for two leading environmental and engineering firms. Since 1997, he’s headed up Beltrame Management Systems Consultants, where he consulted, implemented, audited, and trained for Environmental, Health & Safety, and Quality Management Systems. Bob was an adventurer, loved the outdoors and built a park-like setting in Afton complete with multiple gazebos, fire pits, an orchard, a large vineyard, a grape “crush pad” and 7 trails where he identified trees and plants as an educational tool for others to learn about nature. Bob lived every moment of his life passionately, with intention, and sharing very specific knowledge points and sarcasm with anyone who’d lend an ear. He was extremely fortunate to have the love and support from all of you--his family, good friends, long-time colleagues, and, more specifically, his fellow amateur wine connoisseurs, bonfire stokers and pokers, quasi-comedians, bird watchers, backwoods campers, dog lovers, landscaping enthusiasts, tennis rivals, rock collectors, music lovers, card players, world travelers, and late-night conversationalists. Bob is survived by the children and a granddaughter that he loved and adored: Abby Beltrame (Babs) husband Blake Gelman and granddaughter Giovanna, Anna Beltrame (Anna-Mia), Ashley Beltrame (BB), and Ben Beltrame (Bugs). And three sisters and a brother, all from Indianapolis. Thanks to the many caregivers, friends and neighbors who helped with meals, trips to the hospital, and running errands. A summer celebration for all is planned in Afton. In Bob’s memory, if you wish to make a donation, please do so to Twin Cities PBS or your favorite local, state or national park. And If you feel the need to honor him right now, may we suggest: singing a song, teaching a young person something new, walking in nature, having a glass of wine, or (literally) taking “the road less traveled.”
Robert "Bob" Joseph Beltrame
Loving father, brother, and grandfather
