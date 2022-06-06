Robert "Bob" Glenn Briggs

After a year long battle with cancer, Bob passed peacefully at home with Dawn and daughter Missy at his side.
Bob was born in LeRoy, Minnesota on March 26, 1941. He attended St. Paul Park High School and graduated from Gustavus-Adolphus and the University of Minnesota Law Schools. Served in the United States Navy and returned to Stillwater and practiced law with the Eckberg Law Firm until retiring in Tucson, Arizona.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dawn of 34 years; children Becca (Lance) Kansas, Megan (Steve) Speers, Chad (Jen) Rogness and Missy (Brent) Noren; eight grandchildren; two sisters; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Bob was always interested in horse racing and owned, raised and raced thoroughbreds over the years which took him to many race tracks. He also enjoyed hiking, fishing, playing golf, pickleball and Mah Jongg. He especially enjoyed time with the family and friends at the lake along with his dog, Tucson. He will be sadly missed.
Celebration of Life will be scheduled for the fall at the 49er Country Club, Tucson and burial at Ft. Snelling.
