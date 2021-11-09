Robert "Bob" Atlee Livingston

Robert Atlee Livingston, 78, died All Saints Sunday, November 7, 2021, with hope in his Savior and friends at his side.
Bob enjoyed technology, books, words, and art. He reveled in food, music, and politics. Bob loved the beautiful and his wife, Nancy Lynn Macan Livingston. He greeted friends with his wit, humor, and especially his love of liturgy and song. Into your hands, O Merciful Savior, we commend your servant Bob.
